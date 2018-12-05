BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are on the scene of a shooting at a warehouse in south Baltimore following a robbery.

Police say the shooting happened sometime before 4:50 a.m., at the Restaurant Depot located in the 3400 block of Annapolis Rd.

Responding officers found a store employee had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.

Investigators believe two suspects went into the store during a robbery, and the employee was shot during the robbery.

Baltimore PD’s SWAT Team checked the building and the suspects were not inside.

Drivers may experience delays in the area of Annapolis Rd. and Patapsco Ave., but police say the roads should be back open to traffic shortly after 9 a.m.

Looks like shopping center across from Restaurant Depot shooting scene is being cleared out. pic.twitter.com/5RTjVIAZMZ — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) December 5, 2018

Police w assault weapons walking toward #RestaurantDepot, site of 5am shooting. pic.twitter.com/28DJf5j48x — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) December 5, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221.

