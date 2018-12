BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sleeping too much or not enough may increase the risk of dying, developing heart disease, or having a stroke.

That’s compared to those who sleep the recommended seven or eight hours per night.

A study of 116,000 adults in 21 countries found those who slept more than ten hours a day had a 41 percent greater risk. For those who slept six hours or less, the risk was nine percent.

