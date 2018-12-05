BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather may arrive in Maryland on Sunday.

The system is moving towards California and should arrive to the Texas Gulf Coast by Friday.

There is still lots of uncertainty about when these storms will move into the Mid-Atlantic.

One possibility is that Maryland may wake up to one to three inches of snow Sunday morning.

Another possibility is that high pressure will keep the disturbance well to the south of us.

The system is still four to five days out, so the best thing we can do is keep a close eye on it and air on the side of caution.

The WJZ Weather Team will be monitoring this possibility for winter weather and bring you updates on air and online as we get closer to the weekend.

