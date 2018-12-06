BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Broadway is beautiful, but it comes at a cost.

If you sit in the upper deck at the Hippodrome, it’ll cost you $100. If you drop down to the prime seats, it adds another $75 or more.

The cost to students on Thursday? Zero.

Thursday, Anastasia was free.

Once a year, the Hippodrome Foundation fills the 2,000 seat theatre with students from Baltimore City high schools.

“It’s important for us to share this venue with our entire community,” said Olive Waxter, with the Hippodrome Foundation.

It’s a chance to expose them to live theatre, and Thursday there was also a once in a lifetime opportunity for a group of design students. Those students had a genuine Tony Award winner come down from New York.

Linda Cho designed all the costumes for Anastasia. So, the Hippodrome Foundation asked Baltimore Design School if any of their fashion students wanted to take a crack at the costumes. They did.

Cho jumped at the invitation to come down from New York to critique their work.

“So, just opening up this whole world is exciting to me to this new generation,” Cho said.

“Today, I think I’m more confident in my work, hearing it from her, hearing it from someone who’s done this before and actually made collections and actually worked with people that I aspire to be like one day,” said Kaylyn Kinese, a design student.

Cho is here to inspire because of an idea from an intern.

“The whole idea to bring her down and to bring her expertise to these students was brought up by a student herself,” Waxter said.

The Hippodrome can’t just ask the touring company to do this for free, however. It cost $40,000 for the experience. BGE picked up the tab.

