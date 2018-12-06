BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is implementing facial recognition technology to help the community identify lost dogs and cats.

Every dog and cat entered into BARCS’ shelter system will be registered on Finding Rover, where users can search the shelter and surrounding areas in the efforts to find their missing pet.

Animals that leave the shelter, either through reunion or adoption, can be registered on Finding Rover as well with the same email address BARCS has on file. That way if the dog or cat is lost, their record will already be in the system.

Registering a pet is free. Just upload a photo of the pet, enter information about the pet and yourself and it’s done.

In addition to helping find lost pets, Finding Rover also features dogs and cats that are available for adoption.

