BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cornerback Brandon Carr has been selected as the Ravens’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Carr has set up Carr Cares Foundation, which has a reading initiative and other programs helping the community.

.@BCarr39 is our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee presented by @Nationwide. The award recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field and established a positive legacy in their communities. #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/blcCVCi5F4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2018

Here is a full list of each team’s nominee:

TEAM NOMINEE

Arizona Cardinals Antoine Bethea

Atlanta Falcons Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens Brandon Carr

Buffalo Bills Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears Trey Burton

Cincinnati Bengals Carlos Dunlap

Cleveland Browns Christian Kirksey

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos Von Miller

Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers Kenny Clark

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus

Indianapolis Colts Jabaal Sheard

Jacksonville Jaguars Blake Bortles

Kansas City Chiefs Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers Corey Liuget

Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram

New York Giants Michael Thomas

New York Jets Kelvin Beachum

Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch

Philadelphia Eagles Chris Long

Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald McCoy

Tennessee Titans Jurrell Casey

Washington Redskins Vernon Davis

