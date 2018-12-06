BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cornerback Brandon Carr has been selected as the Ravens’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Carr has set up Carr Cares Foundation, which has a reading initiative and other programs helping the community.

Ravens CB Brandon Carr Fills The Ravens’ Bookmobile, Reads To Kids

Here is a full list of each team’s nominee:

 TEAM                                  NOMINEE
Arizona Cardinals                    Antoine Bethea
Atlanta Falcons                        Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens                  Brandon Carr
Buffalo Bills                              Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers                    Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears                          Trey Burton
Cincinnati Bengals                   Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland Browns                    Christian Kirksey
Dallas Cowboys                       Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos                       Von Miller
Detroit Lions                           Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers                  Kenny Clark
Houston Texans                      Whitney Mercilus
Indianapolis Colts                   Jabaal Sheard
Jacksonville Jaguars                Blake Bortles
Kansas City Chiefs                   Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers             Corey Liuget
Los Angeles Rams                  Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins                      Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings                 Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots            Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints                Mark Ingram
New York Giants                    Michael Thomas
New York Jets                        Kelvin Beachum
Oakland Raiders                    Marshawn Lynch
Philadelphia Eagles                Chris Long
Pittsburgh Steelers                Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers               Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks                   K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers         Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans                   Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins           Vernon Davis

