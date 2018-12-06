BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cornerback Brandon Carr has been selected as the Ravens’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Carr has set up Carr Cares Foundation, which has a reading initiative and other programs helping the community.
Ravens CB Brandon Carr Fills The Ravens’ Bookmobile, Reads To Kids
Here is a full list of each team’s nominee:
TEAM NOMINEE
Arizona Cardinals Antoine Bethea
Atlanta Falcons Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens Brandon Carr
Buffalo Bills Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears Trey Burton
Cincinnati Bengals Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland Browns Christian Kirksey
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos Von Miller
Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers Kenny Clark
Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus
Indianapolis Colts Jabaal Sheard
Jacksonville Jaguars Blake Bortles
Kansas City Chiefs Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers Corey Liuget
Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram
New York Giants Michael Thomas
New York Jets Kelvin Beachum
Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch
Philadelphia Eagles Chris Long
Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins Vernon Davis
