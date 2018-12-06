BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The confirmation process is officially underway for the mayor’s nominee to become Baltimore’s next city police commissioner.

The City Council took up Joel Fitzgerald’s nomination at their final meeting of the year.

Joel Fitzgerald Chosen As Next Baltimore Police Commissioner

Fitzgerald is staying at his current job as police chief of Fort Worth, Texas until he is confirmed by the City Council.

Fitzgerald became chief of police of the Fort Worth Police Department in October 2015. During his time in Fort Worth, Fitzgerald endured scrutiny over a leak of body camera footage and questions about morale under his lead.

Fitzgerald would inherit a department in the midst of several scandals rocking the department, as well as violence that is expected to exceed more than 300 murders this year.

He is replacing Darryl De Sousa who resigned his position back in May after facing charges for failing to file his taxes for three years.

De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, moved into the role following the firing of former commissioner Kevin Davis in January 2018. De Sousa resigned 76 days after taking the job.

Garry Tuggle was appointed as acting commissioner but removed his name from consideration for the top spot.

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Withdraws Application For Commissioner Job

The city police department received more than 50 applications for the job.

The top spot at the police department has been unstable for quite some time — 10 police commissioners since 1989.

In January, the Council is planning two days of hearings on the nominee, followed by a final vote.

