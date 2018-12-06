BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tris Pharma has recalled three generic brands of infant ibuprofen for potentially having higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The ibuprofen was sold under three store brands: CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar.

So far, no issues have been reported.

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at WalMart

Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19

Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A

NDC: 49035-125-23

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at CVS Pharmacy

Expiration dates: 08/19

Lot: 00717024A

NDC: 59779-925-23

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at Family Dollar

Expiration dates: 08/19

Lot: 00717024A

NDC: 55319-250-23

