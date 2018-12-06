Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Recall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tris Pharma has recalled three generic brands of infant ibuprofen for potentially having higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The ibuprofen was sold under three store brands: CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar.

So far, no issues have been reported.

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at WalMart
  • Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19
  • Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
  • NDC: 49035-125-233 Infant Ibuprofen Sold At CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar Recalled

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at CVS Pharmacy
  • Expiration dates: 08/19
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • NDC: 59779-925-23

2 Infant Ibuprofen Sold At CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar Recalled

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Family Dollar
  • Expiration dates: 08/19
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • NDC: 55319-250-23

1 Infant Ibuprofen Sold At CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar Recalled

(PRNewsfoto/Tris Pharma, Inc.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s