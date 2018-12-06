BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Thursday night.

When they arrived at the hospital, they found a 28-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 2000 block of McKean Avenue when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

