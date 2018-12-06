ODENTON, Md. (AP) — Twice in the span of 11 days last month, a black man who drew a gun in response to a crime in the U.S. was shot to death by a white police officer after apparently being mistaken for the bad guy.

Some African-Americans who are licensed to carry weapons say it’s cases like those that make them hesitant to step in to protect others when they see a crime.

The two killings took place in Illinois and Alabama.

The Rev. Kenn Blanchard, a black man from Maryland who hosts a gun advocacy show on YouTube, says it’s about racism and the way black people are seen as scary.

