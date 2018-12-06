COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Michael Locksley was officially introduced as University of Maryland’s next head football coach.

Locksley held his first press conference on Thursday.

“My number one priority as head of this family is the health, development & safety of these kids. Every decision I make with them, will be made as if they’re my own child,” Locksley said during the press conference.

Mike Locksley introduced as Head Football Coach at UMD: “Boy, it feels good to be home.” #Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/n2Fi0GRxeT — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 6, 2018

Locksley was named the winner of the 2018 Frank Broyles Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach in college football.

He has spent the last three years working under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama, where he worked as the co-offensive coordinator and won a national championship last season before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in February 2018 and helped Alabama return to the College Football Playoff.

