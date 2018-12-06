LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that killed a 19-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Twin Circle Way around 11:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. There the officers found the man in a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma where he later died from his injuries. Polic

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook