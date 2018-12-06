ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested the suspect they say was responsible for a shooting that left a man hospitalized in November.

County officers reported to the Back River Neck Road area near Torhat Court on Nov. 27. around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officers arrested and charged 18-year-old Troy Peay Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed robbery.

He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections where he is denied bail.

Peay has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 4, 2019.

