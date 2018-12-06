ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after skeletal remains and personal items are found in a wooded area in Rockville.

Tuesday night, someone walking his dog found the remains near Shady Grove Road.

Investigators said several items were also found, including a blue sweatshirt, a black or green colored San Antonio Spurs cap, and size 11 sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police right away.

