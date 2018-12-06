  • WJZ 13On Air

Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All week or longer the snow rumor mill has been hot! Now, all models are talking a storm this weekend across the Carolinas and then out to sea.

This essentially keeps all the winter precipitation well south of Central Maryland.

The extreme southern bay regions may see some mixed precipitation.

By later Sunday or early Monday, but that is all we are seeing at this time. Clouds may linger Monday followed by a slight warmup all next week.

