BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the five days since Jacquelyn Smith was murdered in East Baltimore, the hole left in her Harford County community has only grown.

“We’ve been holding the family up in prayer and she’s greatly missed,” said Bishop Roger Tatuem, with Helping Hands Ministries.

The bishop said Smith was an active member- even running the new member classes.

“She served here at the ministry. Whatever her hands found to do, that’s what she did. Loving young lady, deep love for her husband, Amen, and love for the people of God,” Tatuem said.

Police believe the 54-year-old mother was the victim of a robbery scheme by a man and woman panhandling near Latrobe Homes.

Jacquelyn’s husband, Keith, told police she had rolled down her window to give the woman money when a man came up to the car, snatched up Jacquelyn’s necklace and wallet, and stabbed her in the chest.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and issued detailed suspect descriptions, but have made no arrests.

“It’s a tough situation. I mean, it’s touch across the board. That people would do something like that, first of all. But again, now you have a husband who no longer has a wife and a daughter who no longer has a mother,” said interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle.

As Bishop Tatuem’s congregation grapples with the loss of a member, his message to the person responsible is simply, “We’re praying for you,”

“I would hope that they would come to a place of repentance, and they would turn themselves in,” Tatuem said.

The public memorial for Smith is Friday at 6 p.m. at Helping Hands Ministries.

