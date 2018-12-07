ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police announced Friday that they are offering a reward of $10,000 in each of the county’s six remaining homicide cases.

At a press conference about the arrest in the model home murder, police said that tips from the community helped them solve the case quickly.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Augustyniak was arrested in Baltimore, just one day after police said he murdered 33-year-old Steven Wilson in a model home in Hanover.

Augustyniak was charged with first-degree murder, theft, armed robbery, and and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

18-Year-Old Jessup Man Who Lived Close To Model Home Arrested In Killing

Police heavily credit tips from the community in the swift arrest of Augustyniak.

“It is very important, and we would like to thank our citizens for coming forward,” said Sgt. Jackie Davis. “and helping our investigators bring some closure to the Wilson family.”

Police Chief Tim Altomare expressed his gratitude to the community as well and asked for their help in solving six homicide cases still remaining in Anne Arundel County.

“We still got work as a police department and a community to do now,” said Altomare. “to bring justice to the families of these victims.”

In two of the six cases, Atomare had already announced a $10,000 reward for help in either one.

“As we go into the end of the year, as we get close to next year,” said Altomare “I want to announce that we’re putting $10,000 down on every one of the four remaining cases.”

The police chief then emphasized the importance of community involvement.

“We need people to talk to us in these other six cases, ” said Altomare. “You just might have the puzzle piece we need to bring justice to another family.”

Anyone with information on the homicide cases can call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at (410) 222-8610.

