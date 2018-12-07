COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — At least 30 cases of adenovirus have now been confirmed at the University of Maryland College Park.

The virus, which led to the death of freshman Olivia Paregol last month, has hospitalized at least eight people.

What Is Adenovirus? 5 More Cases Being Monitored After UMD Freshman Dies From Illness

UMD said over the winter break it plans to deep clean frequently touched surfaces in dorms, including doorknobs, desks and light switches.

Symptoms of adenovirus can range from mild common colds to serious complications such as intestinal infections or neurological problems.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook