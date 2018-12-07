BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland police agency is sharing a video of a child stealing packages off porches as a reminder about holiday thefts.

It’s a reminder that at holiday times, people need to take extra caution to be aware of what’s happening in their neighborhoods.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of a child no older than age 8 stealing a package of a porch after getting directions from someone out of the camera’s view.

“We always warn you about package Grinches this time of year, but it’s hard to believe that a Grinch decided to use Cindy Lou Who this year to steal packages!,” they wrote on Facebook. “Watch as this young girl, no older than 8, runs into a yard, looks back to get directions, then steals a package from a porch! Who uses a child in this manner?!”

The Nov. 30 incident was reported to police on Sunday around noon. The theft took place in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air.

Deputies warn residents to be aware of your surroundings and look for suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

They also suggest people get packages delivered to a secure location.

If you saw something suspicious around that time frame please call Deputy Matthew Turner at 410-612-1717.

