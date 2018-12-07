BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Mercy High School coach is charged with sex crimes against a student. The attorney representing the victim believes there may be more students out there.

The family’s attorney said they are not discussing any legal action right now, but he said he’ll be looking into who knew what, and when.

WJZ obtained charging documents that detail the sexual encounter between the part-time coach, Ernest Jackson, and the student.

The attorney said based on evidence he has seen, he believes there may be more victims.

“Parents of the Mercy students need to be aware and need to talk to their children or at least enter in a discussion to see if they were also sexually molested by this individual, it’s just unfathomable that something like this could happen over a period of three years and it went on that long without it ever being, it never came to light that this was going on, that this was something that was happening,” Heisler said.

Part-time Mercy High School track and soccer coach, Ernest Jackson, was charged with the sexual abuse of a student earlier this month.

An investigation soon followed.

“It’s really disturbing,” The family’s lawyer, Heisler, said.

Mercy High School officials were notified before Thanksgiving of the allegations, and the school issued a statement stating he was no longer employed at the school. They also said

According to charging documents, authorities learned the victim had been involved with Jackson over the last two years, in the student’s freshman and junior year.

Investigators said sexual encounters occurred on and off school grounds. Charging documents also state drugs were exchanged for sexual favors.

“She’s going to need and is currently getting counseling, and she might need counseling for many, many, many more years,” Heisler said.

Mercy High School added in their statement in part that, “We immediately reported this information to the civil authorities and we have cooperated fully with them in their investigation,” going on to say, “Be assured we routinely review our policies and procedures around child protection,”

