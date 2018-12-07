ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — A four-year-old is seeing his wish come true.

Through the combined efforts of Make-A-Wish and Macy’s Believe campaign an Arnold, Maryland child will get to spin the wheel.

25 families across the country are getting their wishes today, and Nikolas Marinos is one of them.

The four-year-old from Arnold, Maryland had a liver transplant and during his recovery found comfort in watching game shows on his tablet.

Thanks to donations from the Macy’s Believe campaign to Make-A-Wish, he’ll be travelling to the set of his favorite show, Wheel of Fortune.

Jennifer Marinos, Nikolas’s mom, says it was bright spot in difficult days.

“Wheel of Fortune has really gotten us through some hard days, he’s loved it for years. So thank you for all the support and generosity,” she said.

From now through December 24th, Macy’s will donate a dollar for every letter to santa it receives in store or online to make-a-wish.

Kids can write their own letters at Macy’s in-store believe stations.

Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than 112 million dollars to make a wish. The Marinos are one of 25 families receiving wishes this year.

“He’s been through a lot in his little life,” said Mrs. Marinos, “So having something big to look forward to means a lot,”

And because December 7 is National Believe Day, Macy’s donated $2 for every letter received.

