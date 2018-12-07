LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — The panel governing medical cannabis in Maryland has imposed strict regulations that effectively ban advertising by marijuana companies.

News outlets report that the new rules adopted unanimously by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission include bans on billboard, radio, television and most online advertising.

Any Internet ads must feature age-verification pages, and only print publications that can prove 85 percent of readers are above 18 can run ads.

Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association Chair Mackie Barch says his group plans to take the issue to the General Assembly.

He asserted the regulations were sparked by two complaints about a billboard depicting Adam and Eve smoking a joint.

Commission spokeswoman Jennifer White says complaints were only a component of the decision, and said the new regulations mirror tobacco advertising restrictions.

