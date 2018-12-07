BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 9 years in prison Friday after authorities said he traveled to Maryland with the intention of having sex with a young girl.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl called the FBI on March 2 after discovering that 31-year-old Travis Wilmoth had been using social media to chat online with her daughter.

Wilmoth served in the United States Air Force from 2007 to 2016 and was serving in the National Guard at the time of his arrest.

With permission from the girl and her mother, FBI agents took control of the girl’s account and posed as her while chatting with Wilmoth, where he repeatedly asked the girl to take “naughty” pictures and send them to him.

On March 14, Wilmoth made plans to travel to Maryland to visit the girl and have sex with her. Between March 7 and April 11, Wilmoth sent the girl sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself.

After FBI agents posing as the girl provided an address for a meeting, Wilmoth traveled from North Carolina to Baltimore County May 11 to have sex with the girl.

He was arrested as he approached the front door of the meeting spot with condoms he had already bought.

In addition to his 9-year sentence, Wilmoth must serve 25 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender in the places where he lives, works, and is a student.

