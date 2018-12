ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — One victim is in critical condition after a dwelling fire in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Fire responded to a house fire at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of National Road in Rosedale, Md.

Crews located the victim inside the residence, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire has since been extinguished.

