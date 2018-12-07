BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A private service was held in Churchville Friday to honor the life of Jacquelyn Smith, a Good Samaritan killed.

Friends and family of Smith held a special service in her honor at helping Hands Ministry Friday night.

Vigil Held For Good Samaritan Killed; Bishop Pleads Suspects To Turn Themselves In

Smith was brutally murdered in east Baltimore less than a week ago, while helping a panhandler.

She was stabbed in the chest when she rolled down her window to help a woman and what she thought was her baby.

As she was helping the woman, a man came over and stabbed her, Smith’s husband told police.

“I would hopefully that they would come to a place of repentance — and they would turn themselves in,” her bishop said Thursday at a vigil. “And um… We’re praying for you.”

Police continue to look for the suspects in this case.

