  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    9:31 PMFrosty Returns
    10:01 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Good Samaritan Killed In Baltimore, Jacquelyn Smith, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A private service was held in Churchville Friday to honor the life of Jacquelyn Smith, a Good Samaritan killed.

Friends and family of Smith held a special service in her honor at helping Hands Ministry Friday night.

Vigil Held For Good Samaritan Killed; Bishop Pleads Suspects To Turn Themselves In

Smith was brutally murdered in east Baltimore less than a week ago, while helping a panhandler.

She was stabbed in the chest when she rolled down her window to help a woman and what she thought was her baby.

As she was helping the woman, a man came over and stabbed her, Smith’s husband told police.

“I would hopefully that they would come to a place of repentance — and they would turn themselves in,” her bishop said Thursday at a vigil. “And um… We’re praying for you.”

Police continue to look for the suspects in this case.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s