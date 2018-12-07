ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two students were charged Friday for falsely reporting threats against their middle school after police said a parent saw a threatening social media post.

The parent called Aberdeen Middle School on Monday after 3 p.m. to report the post from a student warning others not to come to school the following day because of a threat they claimed was made by another student to shoot up the school.

An investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department determined that the threat was not credible and that a threat was never made as originally reported.

Two eighth grade students were referred to Juvenile Services, One was charged with false statement to a peace officer and the other with disturbing school operations.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook