BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard cutter Taney is a floating museum most of the year but on Dec. 7, it serves as a reminder of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Taney was there 77-years ago and is the only ship left from that attack. And on deck, where military tradition and ceremony is now staged, it was a very different experience that Sunday morning in Hawaii, as the crew fired back.

Speaking at the ceremony, Admiral Kurt Schultz, who is the commandant of the coast guard recreated the attack.

“And they felt the planes flying overhead as the decks rumbled,” said Schultz. “During the attack, 180 Japanese planes swarmed, dropping torpedoes and bombs on Pearl Harbor, Hickam Field, and the industrial facilities surrounding Taney’s moorings.”

Ninety-seven-year-old Harry Nelson joined the Taney’s crew after the attack, seeing action over four years.

“We did a good job and we were very fortunate,” said Nelson. “We did a good thing. We had a good crew. It was outstanding. Trouble is, I’m about the only one left.”

The ceremony for Pearl Harbor’s anniversary was held Friday at 12 p.m. aboard the USCGC Taney in Baltimore.

