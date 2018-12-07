BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you need your prescription in a hurry, Walgreens pharmacy has launched a next-day drug delivery service.

The announcement came Thursday after CVS recently started a similar service.

Dubbed “Walgreens Express” the drug store chain said it’s partnering with FedEx for the program, allowing patients to preview their cost, prepay for eligible prescriptions and choose between home delivery or express pickup in store.

Patients wanting to use the service will have to pay $5 and place their orders by 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Those who still prefer picking their prescriptions up at their local Walgreens can use a dedicated Walgreens Express pickup line in the store.

Certain cities will even have same-day delivery with more expected to have the service in 2019.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook