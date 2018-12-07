Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold but dry weekend ahead!

The “storm” will be passing well south of the Maryland area on Sunday, which may cause a few clouds, but all the precipitation will be confined to southern Virginia and the Carolinas into coastal Georgia.

Some areas in western North Carolina will have record-breaking-snowfalls of up to 20 inches!

Rain amounts may exceed two or three inches along the coast. We will start next week with a lot of sun and more cold air before we begin to warm up by the end of the week.

Rain is likely next Friday along with a high of 50-degrees. Have a nice, dry, cold weekend!

