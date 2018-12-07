  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Snow, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s Weather Team has been tracking a system all week that could have brought some light snow or a wintry mix to Maryland, but now it looks like it’ll miss the state.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said Friday, the system that was set to impact us, will remain south of Maryland and then move out to sea.

Good news for anyone who had some plans this weekend.

