BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s Weather Team has been tracking a system all week that could have brought some light snow or a wintry mix to Maryland, but now it looks like it’ll miss the state.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said Friday, the system that was set to impact us, will remain south of Maryland and then move out to sea.

Looks like the Mid-Atlantic has dodged a potential Winter storm. A system that originated off the California Coast will stay far enough South to exclude us from major problems. A wintry mess for parts of the Southeast will not travel beyond the North Carolina – Virginia border. pic.twitter.com/3gCoZWT8ZJ — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 7, 2018

Good news for anyone who had some plans this weekend.

Download WJZ’s Weather app to track along with our forecasters.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook