BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on December 4 in West Baltimore.

At around 8:20 p.m., a black Infinity sedan struck a pedestrian in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital where she is still being treated for her injuries.

The Infinity Sedan left the scene after the crash. Investigators believe the car may have damage to the windshield and passenger side.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.

