FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that injured two people Saturday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Crain Highway south of Route 197 in Forestville.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash and saw a Chevrolet Equinox had left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. Then attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by Bowie police officers.

The 23-year-old male passenger suffered a leg injury, police said.

Both men were taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital.

Police believe drugs and/or alcohol could be a contributing factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

