FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that injured two people Saturday morning.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Crain Highway south of Route 197 in Forestville.
Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash and saw a Chevrolet Equinox had left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. Then attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by Bowie police officers.
The 23-year-old male passenger suffered a leg injury, police said.
Both men were taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital.
Police believe drugs and/or alcohol could be a contributing factor in the crash.
No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.
