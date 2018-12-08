BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — If you’ve got burgers on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Baltimore eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some burgers.

Bunzzz Sports Bar & Grill

200 E. Pratt St., Inner Harbor

Bunzzz Sports Bar & Grill is a sports bar and pub, offering burgers and more. You can find it open all day at 200 E. Pratt St.

Customers can start their day off with shrimp and grits or chicken and waffles. In the afternoon and evening, diners will find a vast list of appetizers, including the Maryland crab cakes, soups and salads such as the All Hail Kale.

For the main course, there are burgers, pizza, nine different steaks and entrees like seared ahi tuna. (You can take a gander at the full menu here.)

Yelp users are still warming up to the new sports bar, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.

Yelper Derrick E. V., who reviewed the bar on Nov. 21, wrote, “I went past Bunzzz to check it out and I was very impressed. The staff and the owner Angela were friendly and engaging. They have a nice beer and cocktail selection.”

“Would definitely get some crab hushpuppies with the aioli, which is nice and crisp with good amount of crab,” Yelper D. B. recommended. “[I] went with the Bacon Bleu Burger as well which came out cooked right and covered with bleu cheese. Beer was cold and servers were very nice.”

Bmore Righteous

13 W. 25th St., Charles Village

Bmore Righteous is a vegan and vegetarian spot offering burgers and more from its space at 13 W. 25th St. in Charles Village.

On the menu, look for vegan burgers, fish fillet and barbecue vegan wings. Diners can build their own burger by selecting the bread, protein (including vegan “chicken” or turmeric tofu patties), cheese, greens, toppings and condiments. (You can view the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Bmore Righteous, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Michele B., who reviewed Bmore Righteous on Nov. 10, wrote, “Delicious! I definitely recommend the jerk chicken Caesar salad. It was excellent. The buffalo soy wings were great as well. I am so happy to have found a great vegan spot.”

Brian R. noted, “Got the spicy vegetarian chicken sandwich with a choice of unique delicious toppings and some really well seasoned fries. Everything was awesome! Think I have a new favorite neighborhood lunch spot!”

Bmore Righteous is open from noon–8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and noon–5 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Wednesday.)

Red Star

3224 St. Paul St., Charles Village

PHOTO: PORNPAT A./YELP

Red Star is a burger-focused taphouse that recently opened its second location at 3224 St. Paul St.

On the menu, expect traditional pub fare like burgers, sandwiches, wraps and tacos. The wings come in seven flavors, including mango barbecue, and the Maryland crab soup is a staple.

Try the late-night burger, with smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and a fried egg; or the jambalaya, with sauteed chicken, shrimp, sausage, vegetables, Cajun sauce and rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a three-star Yelp rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Red Star Charles Village is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Dave D., who reviewed Red Star Charles Village on Aug. 18, noted, “[I] went with a group of four people on a Saturday night. We had the veggie spaghetti, BBQ Burger, Black Bean Tacos and Chicken Wrap. All were great.”

Yelper Nick H. added, “Good burgers. The pickles they serve with the burgers are amazing. [They are] spicy but tasty. A little on the pricey side for the menu. Attentive friendly staff.”

Red Star is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook