  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Football
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
    9:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway into the case of a man found shot to death Friday night in southern Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Franklintown Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a 58-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Tips can also be texted to (443) 902-4824

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s