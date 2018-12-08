BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway into the case of a man found shot to death Friday night in southern Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Franklintown Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a 58-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Tips can also be texted to (443) 902-4824

