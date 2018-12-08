COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Some Baltimore County police officers spent Saturday spreading holiday cheer.

Christmas came early for more than a hundred children in Baltimore county for the 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Officers loaded up their squad cars with toys and children for a Christmas celebration.

Dashing through the parking lot for a very merry stop at the Cockeysville Walmart.

County police officers escorting these eager young students for a special shopping experience memorable for everyone.

“It’s fun, fun for all of us, that’s we volunteer for it, to do something for somebody else, to have fun with the kids and go shopping,” said Officer Sutton.

Each child is given $100 to spend on themselves or others.

But many of the officers generously make up the difference.

“This kind of toy — a Mr. Potato Head, then we got this one, and a Bat mobile and two video games, Yoshi Rolly World and Super Mario,” said Nico and AJ, with Shop with a Cop.

A joyous time to break down barriers and create some holiday memories.

“It’s good for us to build a relationship and interact with the kids, and to interact with the community and it’s good for them to see us in a different light,” said Officer Warehime.

An opportunity for children to get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

“I look forward to this every year, it’s a fun event, we have a lot of fun,” Warehime added.

A special tradition that embraces the true spirit of Christmas.

The event is sponsored by the local optimist clubs and Baltimore County Police.

