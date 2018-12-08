  • WJZ 13On Air

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A federal judge said he will decide in coming days whether to suspend a Maryland beach town’s ordinance prohibiting topless women in public.

The Baltimore Sun reports that U.S. District Judge James Bredar will decide whether to stop Ocean City from enforcing its ban until a lawsuit on the issue is resolved.

Five women sued the town earlier this year saying they had the right to appear topless in public like men.

City officials unanimously passed the ordinance during an emergency session last year after the beach patrol said lifeguards would no longer approach and scold women who are topless.

