VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Kostecka scored 13 points, all five starters joined him in double figures and Loyola (Maryland) shot with deadeye accuracy to defeat Binghamton 83-65 on Saturday.

Chuck Champion and KaVaughn Scott scored 12 points each for Loyola (4-6), Brent Holcombe added 11, Isaiah Hart 10 and the Greyhounds shot 55 percent from the floor — nearly 60 percent in the second half — and outrebounded Binghamton 38-26. The disparity on the boards helped Loyola to a 38-24 edge on points in the paint and 15-7 on second-chance baskets. Scott grabbed nine rebounds, Champion eight.

Sam Sessoms led the Bearcats (3-6) with 20 points while the trio of Chancellor Barnard, J.C. Show and Albert Odero added 10 points each.

The Greyhounds led 36-27 at halftime on nine points from Jaylin Andrews and seven from Kostecka. A Kostecka jumper in the paint put Loyola out front 6-5 four minutes into the game and Binghamton never regained the lead. Kenneth Jones and Champion scored back-to-back 3-pointers and Champion added a jumper as Loyola took a 57-46 lead eight minutes into the second half and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)