WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A sedan service driver was shot in an attempted robbery Saturday morning in White Marsh.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were first called to the scene of a crash around 4:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

When they arrived, officers didn’t see a vehicle, but saw evidence of a car striking a tree.

A short time later, Baltimore city police were called to a residence where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body in a vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say this man was the driver of the vehicle involved in the earlier crash. The driver picked up a fare in Baltimore City and took two men, who police say are the suspects, to Marquette Road.

There the suspects pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the victim.

A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the lower body.

The suspects fled on foot, while the victim got into the vehicle and tried to drive away. He struck a tree before he drove a home in Baltimore City and called 911.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or these suspects is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. The BCoPD Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

