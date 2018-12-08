  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:01 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Baltimore, Crime, Shooting, White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A sedan service driver was shot in an attempted robbery Saturday morning in White Marsh.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were first called to the scene of a crash around 4:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

When they arrived, officers didn’t see a vehicle, but saw evidence of a car striking a tree.

A short time later, Baltimore city police were called to a residence where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body in a vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say this man was the driver of the vehicle involved in the earlier crash. The driver picked up a fare in Baltimore City and took two men, who police say are the suspects, to Marquette Road.

There the suspects pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the victim.

A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the lower body.

The suspects fled on foot, while the victim got into the vehicle and tried to drive away. He struck a tree before he drove a home in Baltimore City and called 911.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or these suspects is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. The BCoPD Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s