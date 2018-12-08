A clear but cold evening will be followed by a good amount of clouds tomorrow , as a storm passes well south of the local region.

Heavy snow in the Carolina Mountains may exceed 10 -20 inches! Rain further east in North and South Carolina may total 2 or 3 inches!

A cold dome of high pressure north of Maryland will continue to feed dry air into our region, which will shunt the rain and snow well south.

More sun will return on Monday along with more cool temperatures.

Most of next week will feature dry and sunny conditions ,until some rain moves in by weeks end.

Have a nice weekend and Go Ravens.