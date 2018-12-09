BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a double shooting in Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of North Hilton Street for a report of a shooting around 4:32 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl injured. Both are expected to survive.

investigators believe they both were inside of a car in the 3300 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway when they were shot by an unknown person.

The suspect fled the scene.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

