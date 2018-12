BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Getting around Baltimore just got a lot easier, now that bike share company, Lime, has debuted 100 electric bikes across the city.

The bikes are in addition to Lime’s fleet of dockless rental scooters…

The company plans to add more in the future.

The dockless bikes costs $1 to unlock and is 15 cents for each additional minute.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook