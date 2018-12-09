TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for help in finding the truck that hit and killed a 20-year-old man Saturday night.

The man, identified as Mzimazisi Ncube, was crossing North Charles Street, south of Ruxton Ridge Road, around 10:30 p.m. when police said a 2007-2019 Toyota Tundra or Sequoia hit him on the driver’s side of the truck and continued to flee the scene northbound on North Charles Street.

After the Ncube was knocked to the ground, he was hit a second time by a Mercedes. The driver stopped at the scene and called 911.

Ncube was taken to an area hospital where was pronounced dead.

The truck has glass missing in the driver’s side mirror and no mirror cover. There could also be damage to the front of the truck on the driver’s side.

Anyone who sees a Toyota Tundra or Sequoia of any color that is missing the glass cover and glass on the driver’s side exterior mirror to call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

The Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

