OWINGS MILLS, Md. (Hoodline) — Interested in getting intel on the newest spots for food and drinks in Owings Mills? From a Mexican restaurant to a beer bar, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive near you.

Chidos Tex-mex Grill

PHOTO: JEREMY S./YELP

Chido’s Tex-Mex Grill has recently debuted at 1 Restaurant Park Drive South. With another venue in Laurel, this is the Tex-Mex restaurant’s second location, offering Mexican-influenced brunch, lunch and dinner plates.

For brunch, look for breakfast staples like waffles and pancakes, as well as huevos rancheros or chilaquiles (a dish of scrambled eggs and chicken stuffed in a corn tortilla). For lunch and dinner, there are plates of steak, poultry and seafood, as well as fajitas, nachos, tacos and burritos. Pair your meal with draft beers, specialty margaritas, mojitos or daiquiris.

Chido’s Tex-Mex Grill is off to a solid start with a current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

Yelper Jeremy S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 27, wrote, “The staff was very friendly, and the food was really good and appears to be all made from scratch. I was impressed how fresh all of the ingredients were. The atmosphere was very up to date and modern.”

Cristina R. added, “We had cocktails at the bar and very fresh guacamole along with great service, and flavorful food and drinks.”

Chido’s Tex-Mex Grill is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday-Saturday.

Rincon Italiano

PHOTO: ELLEN D./YELP

Stroll past 11299 Owings Mills Blvd. and you’ll find Rincon Italiano, a new Italian spot offering pizza and more.

After decades of working in Italian bistros, chefs Enrique and Renee opened Rincon Italiano offering a mix of Italian and American-influenced cuisine, according to the restaurant’s website.

Start with the portobello mushrooms stuffed with Italian cheese and herbs and finish with the chicken cacciatore with onions and mushrooms in pomodoro sauce. Other menu offerings include soup, salads, pasta, steak, seafood, signature sandwiches and more.

Rincon Italiano’s current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of six reviews indicates the restaurant is still finding its way.

Yelper Neil N., who reviewed the spot on Nov. 20, wrote, “Great Italian food at reasonable price. Informal dining with kids menu. Real Parmesan cheese grated at the table. I had the tortellini in a great Alfredo sauce.”

Neil S. added, “The place is really small and the food is average. The portion was big, but the flavor did not grab me.”

Rincon Italiano is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 4–9 p.m. on Sunday.

World of Beer

PHOTO: GRANT J./YELP

World of Beer is a new bar offering burgers, chicken wings and more that’s located at 10200 Grand Central Ave., Suite 100.

With about 65 locations across the U.S. and three countries, World of Beer can add another one to its list in Maryland, according to Food Newsfeed.

World of Beer offers “beerunch,” endless amounts of boozy drinks paired with a breakfast plate. Look for waffles, pancakes, eggs Benedict or its signature hangover skillet with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, sausage, bacon and pepper jack cheese over tater tots and Texas toast on the side.

On the dinner menu, expect to find tacos, burgers, flatbreads, salads and more. Wash it all down with a brew or signature cocktail.

World of Beer has a current Yelp rating of three stars out of 50 reviews.

Yelper Matthew S., who reviewed the spot on July 4, wrote, “Started our meal with a German pretzel and that thing was massive and delicious. Buttered, salted and soft — the perfect combination for a pretzel.”

Thomas J. added, “Great selection of beers along with food pairings. Great environment for social networking and outdoor seating for day or night dining.”

World of Beer is open from noon-midnight on Monday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.

