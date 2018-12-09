BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Two shootings were reported in Baltimore Sunday, both during daylight hours.

The first shooting was at 10:15 a.m., when officers were called to the 1500 block of Charlotte Avenue for a report of a shooting.

There they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victims was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe he was arguing with someone when he was shot.

The second shooting was at 2:32 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road.

When officers arrived they found an man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

