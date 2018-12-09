A near miss of 100 miles!

The snowstorm that impacted much of Virginia and the Carolinas was able to produce snow as far north as central and southern St. Marys, Charles and Calvet Counties by the afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of Eastern Shore, Southern Md. As Massive Snowstorm Hits The South

A few locations in the extreme souther regions had over 4 inches of snow. In some warmer air east of the bay, rain ,snow and sleet impacted Dorchester ,Somerset and Wicomico counties.

Overnight the storm will continue to pull out, and clearing will take place in Central Maryland. Sunny,but cool weather will follow for most of the week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook