BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore city council members are in Texas Monday vetting the mayor’s nominee for police commissioner.

The group arrived Sunday and will return Tuesday.

The council is expected to meet with about 30 community leaders in Fort Worth where Joel Fitzgerald is currently the chief of police.

They are not expected to meet with Fitzgerald while they are there.

The city council will issue a written report at its first public hearing the first week of January.

A vote on the new commissioner will happen a few weeks after that.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook