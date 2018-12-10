  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Kids Health, screen time, Study, Talkers

(CBS News) — If you have kids and wonder if all that time they spend on their smartphones endlessly scrolling, snapping and texting is affecting their brains, you might want to put down your own phone and pay attention. The federal government, through the National Institutes of Health, has launched the most ambitious study of adolescent brain development ever attempted. In part, scientists are trying to understand what no one currently does: how all that screen time impacts the physical structure of your kids’ brains, as well as their emotional development and mental health.

Read Anderson Cooper’s full report on CBS News.com

