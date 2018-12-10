  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 23-year-olds were shot in the leg in separate shootings Sunday night.

Officials said both men got to the hospital on their own before police arrived.

The first incident happened around 8:40 p.m. The victim told authorities he was walking in the area of Poplar Grove and Windsor Avenue when he was shot.

The second incident happened around 11 p.m. The victim in this case was uncooperative with investigators.

Three shootings were reported in the city earlier in the day. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg at 10:15 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Three Shootings Reported Sunday In Baltimore

A 13-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were also shot in the 3300 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway around 4:32 p.m. Both are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s