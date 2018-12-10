BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 23-year-olds were shot in the leg in separate shootings Sunday night.

Officials said both men got to the hospital on their own before police arrived.

The first incident happened around 8:40 p.m. The victim told authorities he was walking in the area of Poplar Grove and Windsor Avenue when he was shot.

The second incident happened around 11 p.m. The victim in this case was uncooperative with investigators.

Three shootings were reported in the city earlier in the day. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg at 10:15 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.

A 13-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were also shot in the 3300 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway around 4:32 p.m. Both are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to call police.

