  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aberdeen, School Shooting

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two eighth-graders have been arrested over a fake school shooting threat.

The Baltimore Sun reports Aberdeen police say a parent told the school this month that a social media post warned students not to come to school because another student had threatened a shooting. Police say an investigation found the threat wasn’t credible and that the student accused of threatening the school never actually made a threat.

Police say one of the children was involved in making up the threat and charged with making a false statement to a peace officer. Police say the other student was involved in spreading the fake threat and charged with disturbing school operations.

Police say the reposting or sharing of threats on social media won’t be tolerated.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s