BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As police try to find the person responsible for striking and killing a 20-year-old Towson University student who was walking across the roadway Saturday night, his friends and family are mourning the loss of a charismatic man with lots of life ahead of him.

The news spread quickly on social media over the weekend after friends and classmates learned the junior accounting major Mzi Ncube died after he was struck by two cars on North Charles Street in Towson.

Police are now trying to find the driver of the truck who initially struck Ncube. The driver of a Mercedes, who struck Ncube after he was lying in the roadway, stayed on scene and called 911.

“Forever in our hearts, Rest In Peace bro. I love you,” shared friend Andre Devon Mensah on Facebook..

The family of Mzi, who was one of four siblings, shared their loss with WJZ in a statement.

“As a family we are deeply saddened by the death of Mzimazisi Ncube, beloved son of Allan and Ollie, and brother to Zolani, Ziphe, Nomazwe and Zandile, Mzi was known for his charisma, infectious sense of humor, caring attitude and affable smile.”

Towson University spokesman Sean J. Welsh released a statement Monday on behalf of the university community.

The Towson University community grieves with the family and loved ones of Mzimazisi Ncube and we mourn this tragic loss of young life. We urge the surrounding community to assist Baltimore County Police in their investigation of this horrific accident. Our hearts are broken for his Greek life family, his fellow mentors in the Center for Student Diversity, as well as the student philanthropy volunteers he worked alongside while at TU. The TU Counseling Center is available to meet with campus members needing support during this difficult time.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police are looking for a Toyota Sequoia or Tundra with a broken left mirror and possible front damage on the drivers side.

“We need help from the public. Because they’re driving around all the time. We need people to open in their eyes and look around for a Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia that is missing this drivers side mirror piece,” said Baltimore County Police Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Anyone who sees the suspect car should call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

